Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,264.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,264.50 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,268.50 ($15.33), with a volume of 251016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($16.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 687.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,527.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Insider Activity

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($177,017.88).

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.