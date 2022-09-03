International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $107.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

