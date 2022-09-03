Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 4% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00032471 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $51.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,941,050 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
