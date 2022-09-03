Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,871.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,871 ($46.77) and last traded at GBX 3,875 ($46.82), with a volume of 20298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,959 ($47.84).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,264.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,701.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

