Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

INTU stock opened at $420.06 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11,168.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 363.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.