Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 164,345 shares changing hands.
Inuvo Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.