Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 164,345 shares changing hands.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 833,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

