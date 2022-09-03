Inverse Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $86.67 or 0.00437567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $815,805.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

