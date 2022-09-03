Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 138,777 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.