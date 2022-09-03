Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 138,777 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.09.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.