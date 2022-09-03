InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

