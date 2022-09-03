IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

