iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $66,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $16,512,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $29.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

