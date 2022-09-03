iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.66

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 99486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.