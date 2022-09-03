iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069,916 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $180.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

