iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

