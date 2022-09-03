iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

