iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $195.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.49 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

