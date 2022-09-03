Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,333.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $139,333.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

