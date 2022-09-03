ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.66 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games (CRYPTO:ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

