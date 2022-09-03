Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Read More
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.