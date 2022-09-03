Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

