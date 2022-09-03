Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of J stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

