Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.81% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

