Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,667.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $171,695.03 and $67,667.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

