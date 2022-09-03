Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

