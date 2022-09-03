Jetcoin (JET) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,327.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $78,435.22 and $35,327.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

