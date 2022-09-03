Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,722.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.65 or 0.00114873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.81 million and $34,722.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

