John David Wright Sells 67,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$101,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,143,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,817,855.52.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, John David Wright sold 12,434 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$17,407.60.

On Thursday, August 25th, John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$207,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$110,360.00.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.31 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

