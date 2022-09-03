Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

