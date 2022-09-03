Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

LON:JSG opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £428.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,787.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.66.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 30,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

(Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.