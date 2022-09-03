Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

