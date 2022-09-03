Jon Boaden Sells 12,369 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43), for a total value of £35,127.96 ($42,445.58).

Volex Stock Performance

LON:VLX opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.38. Volex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 209 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.70 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of £416.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,875.00.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Volex

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.