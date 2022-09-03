JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €80.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAYRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

