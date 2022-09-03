JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $30,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,682,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.