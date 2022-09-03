JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $32,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $93.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.