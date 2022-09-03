JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.72 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of UGI worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in UGI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Trading Down 0.1 %

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

