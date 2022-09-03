JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.97 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $42,934,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 1,178,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 745,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

