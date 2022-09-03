JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Price Target to 13,300.00

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. stock opened at 21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 22.38. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 12-month low of 20.40 and a 12-month high of 59.14.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.