JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Price Target to 13,300.00

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance
Shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. stock opened at 21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 22.38. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 12-month low of 20.40 and a 12-month high of 59.14.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile
