JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
