JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 148,417 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

