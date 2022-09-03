JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,257 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

