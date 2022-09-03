JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $55.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chewy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.