Juggernaut 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105,249.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $3.91 million and $105,249.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

