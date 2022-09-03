JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. JUST has a market cap of $242.83 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033072 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00084370 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041164 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.
About JUST
JUST (JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
