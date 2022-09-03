JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. JUST has a market cap of $242.83 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033072 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041164 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About JUST

JUST (JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.