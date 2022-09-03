Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
