Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

