Karura Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $265,035.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karura has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

