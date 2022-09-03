Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$151.26.

BMO stock opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$118.79 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.99. The firm has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

