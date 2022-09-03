Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $337,530.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $131.78 million and approximately $337,530.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

