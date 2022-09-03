Kelsian Group Limited (KLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on October 4th

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fiona Hele purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$56,800.00 ($39,720.28).

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

