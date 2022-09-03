KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Update

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

KemPharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

