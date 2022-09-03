Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

