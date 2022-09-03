KeyCorp Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a report released on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

